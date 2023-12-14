DA lodged for long-awaited shopping centre at Fullerton Cove

A development application for a brand new shopping centre at Fullerton Cove has been lodged with Port Stephens Council.

The $37.5 million project set to be constructed on Fullerton Cove Road would service the ever growing communities of North Stockton, Fern Bay and Seaside Estate, giving locals a long-awaited option that doesn’t involve a kilometres long journey.

If approved the more than 6,300 square metre centre would house seven commercial tenancies, which includes a supermarket and bottle shop, as well as over 300 car parking spaces.

The news comes just two after a petition was launched calling for a shopping centre for the area.

The DA will now be considered by Port Stephens Council.