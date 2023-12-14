Kathleen Folbigg conviction quashed

Kathleen Folbigg has been acquitted of killing her four children

The Hunter woman spent 20 years behind bars over their deaths, after being found guilty of three counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

Following an inquiry, the 56-YEAR-OLD was released from jail after being pardoned.

In June her case was referred to the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal where today her convictions were officially quashed.

In his reasoning Justice Andrew Bell said the availability of new scientific evidence was a major factor in the courts decision, as was the finding that Ms Folbigg’s controversial diary entries were not reliable admissions of guilt.

Speaking outside the courthouse Ms Folbigg said her journal entries had been taken out of context

” They cherry picked words and phrases from my journals. Those books enclosed my private feelings which I wrote to myself. No one expects those things to be read by strangers, let alone opinionated on. They took my words out of context and turned them against me.”