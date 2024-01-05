BREAKING: Police Investigate After Attempted Carjacking At Hamilton

Investigators are appealing for information as part of an investigation into an attempted carjacking at Hamilton last night.

About 10.10pm, a woman and her passenger stopped their Nissan Qashqai at a red light at the Beaumont and Donald Street intersection, when approached by an unknown man.

Police have been told that the man opened the drivers-side door, grabbed the woman by the arm, and demanded she exit the vehicle.

A separate vehicle approached from behind and the man fled the scene on foot.

The driver and passenger did not sustain any physical injuries and attended Waratah Police Station a short time later to report the incident.

As part of ongoing investigations, police have released the description of a man they want to question after he was seen in the area at the time of the attempted carjacking.

He is described as being about 170cm tall, with thick dark curly hair and was seen wearing a red hooded jumper and red face covering, with shorts and joggers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.