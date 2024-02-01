Teen facing intimidation charges after threatening fast food employees in Newcastle

A teenager will appear in court later this month, after he allegedly threatened staff in Newcastle with a receipt spike.

When police arrived at the KFC Pizza Hut restaurant on Hunter Street at around 12:35pm on Wednesday, officers were told a 14-year-old boy had threatened two employees.

The alleged offender was taken into custody at the scene, before being taken back to Newcastle Police Station and charged.

He was given strict conditional bail, ahead of an appearance in Children’s Court later this month.