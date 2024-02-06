Rocky Horror Show surpasses ticket sales record at Civic Theatre

The numbers are in and more than 30,000 theatre-goers did the Time Warp at the Civic Theatre during the Rocky Horror Show’s three week run.

According to Newcastle Council, more than 60 per cent of tickets were purchased by visitors outside of Newcastle, providing a welcome economic boost to the city’s hospitality and tourism operators.

The attendance number has surpassed the record-breaking run of Come From Away which was staged back early 2023, which sold more than 21,000 tickets.

If you’re not done with theatre yet, there’s still a number of smash shows coming up, including Rent and Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap later this year.