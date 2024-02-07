Have you seen Vicki? Appeal launched to track down missing Hunter woman

Police are asking locals to keep an eye out for a woman missing from the Hunter.

62-year-old Vicki Davey was last seen leaving a business on Memorial Avenue in Stroud at about 2pm on Tuesday.

She was reported missing to police after becoming un-contractible.

Vicki is described as Caucasian, about 150cm tall, of thin build, with short blonde hair — and was last seen wearing a light blue and white dress, grey cardigan and thongs.

She is known to frequent the New Lambton area. Police are also investigating the possibility she may have been hitchhiking.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.