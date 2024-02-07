Police On The Hunt For Three Women After Brawl At Swansea

Investigations into a wild brawl at Swansea McDonalds have revealed the fight was pre-organised and filmed.

Police from Lake Macquarie responded to reports of the incident in the carpark of the Old Pacific Highway fast-food outlet around 10.30 last Friday night.

By the time they had arrived those involved in the melee had fled the scene.

Witnesses told officers three women had met at the location for a pre-arranged fight, which was allegedly streamed on social media.

Police were able to obtain a copy and have launched inquiries into the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.