Man charged after being clocked more than 100km/h over speed limit in Lake Macquarie

A man has allegedly been caught travelling more than 100 kilometres per hour over the speed limit, while on a disqualified license and under the influence in Lake Macquarie.

Police detected an MG SUV speeding down the Newcastle Inner City Bypass at Hillsborough, driving 196km/h in a 90km/h zone in the early hours on Sunday morning.

When officers caught up with the driver, he was subjected to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result. He was quickly arrested and taken back to Belmont Police Station, where he underwent a second test.

The 27-year-old from Stockton was also driving on a disqualified license and has been charged with a slew of driving offences, granted conditional bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on March 7.