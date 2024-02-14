Groovin the Moo 2024 cancelled

Groovin the Moo has been cancelled for 2024.

The news comes just weeks after it was announced the local event was moved from Maitland to Newcastle Foreshore, the line-up being announced and tickets for the new location selling out in just 30 minutes.

Despite that, organisers say they have been forced to cancel.

“Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind. All tickets will be refunded automatically.

“Thank you to everybody who has supported the festival. We hope to be able to bring Groovin the Moo back to regional communities in the future,” a statement said.

The festival has called Maitland Showground home since 2006 and has hosted some of the biggest names in music including Hilltop Hoods, The Presets, Charli XCX and The Wombats.

This years event was set to see the likes of Alison Wonderland, King Stingray, Melanie C, San Cisco and DMA’s take to the stage.