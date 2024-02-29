Man accused of Maitland pursuit before court today

A man will face court on Thursday following the alleged theft of a car and police pursuit in Maitland.
Officers attempted to stop the stolen Toyota Hilux on Laurie Drive Raworth on Wednesday, but as they approached the vehicle the driver allegedly sped off towards Tenambit.
The pursuit came to an end a short time later after the car crash through a fence on Korbel Street, where the driver again attempted to flee, this time on foot.
He was tracked down to a home in nearby O’Hearn Street.
The 22-year-old was arrested and taken back to Maitland Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
He was also charged with a further 17 offences regarding other matters:
- Five counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage etc by deception
- Hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty
- Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period
- Use etc offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention etc
- Assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm
- Not give particulars to other driver
- Destroy or damage property
- Goods in personal custody suspected being stolen
- Take and drive conveyance without consent of owner
- Drive conveyance taken without consent of owner
- Drive while licence cancelled
- Enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner/occupier
- Larceny
He was refused bail and will appear in Maitland Local Court on Thursday.