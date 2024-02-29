Man accused of Maitland pursuit before court today

A man will face court on Thursday following the alleged theft of a car and police pursuit in Maitland.

Officers attempted to stop the stolen Toyota Hilux on Laurie Drive Raworth on Wednesday, but as they approached the vehicle the driver allegedly sped off towards Tenambit.

The pursuit came to an end a short time later after the car crash through a fence on Korbel Street, where the driver again attempted to flee, this time on foot.

He was tracked down to a home in nearby O’Hearn Street.

The 22-year-old was arrested and taken back to Maitland Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

He was also charged with a further 17 offences regarding other matters:

Five counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage etc by deception

Hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty

Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period

Use etc offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention etc

Assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm

Not give particulars to other driver

Destroy or damage property

Goods in personal custody suspected being stolen

Take and drive conveyance without consent of owner

Drive conveyance taken without consent of owner

Drive while licence cancelled

Enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner/occupier

Larceny

He was refused bail and will appear in Maitland Local Court on Thursday.