$28 million seniors housing plans lodged with Port Stephens Council

Plans have been lodged for a $28 million seniors housing complex at Anna Bay.

The development application lodged with Port Stephens Council outlines the plans to demolish four existing homes which border Old Main Road and Gan Gan Road and replace it with the five-storey building, housing 32 independent living units.

The building would present to Gan Gan Road with a residential foyer and commercial tenancy and would also offer 47 car parking spaces to service the units as well as FIVE more for the retail space, while the rooftop would be home to a communal area.

The DA is now set to be considered by Port Stephens Council.