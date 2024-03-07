Major drug supply and pursuit charges

A man has been charged following a drug supply investigation, as well as an alleged pursuit near Maitland yesterday where an officer was injured.

Police tried to stop a BMW sedan on Lawes Street, Maitland.

As they approached the BMW, the driver allegedly reversed and collided with a police officer before fleeing the scene.

The male officer was taken to Maitland hospital for treatment of a leg injury.

The BMW was then seen at Chisolm and pursued, with road spikes being put down with the driver fleeing into bushland.

Police located the 40-year-old man and, following a short struggle in which a taser was used, he was arrested.

He’ll appear in Maitland court today on charges relating to the alleged pursuits as well as more than 50 drug supply charges.