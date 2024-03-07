News

Major drug supply and pursuit charges

A man has been charged following a drug supply investigation, as well as an alleged pursuit near Maitland yesterday where an officer was injured.

Police tried to stop a BMW sedan on Lawes Street, Maitland.

As they approached the BMW, the driver allegedly reversed and collided with a police officer before fleeing the scene.

The male officer was taken to Maitland hospital for treatment of a leg injury.

The BMW was then seen at Chisolm and pursued, with road spikes being put down with the driver fleeing into bushland.

Police located the 40-year-old man and, following a short struggle in which a taser was used, he was arrested.

He’ll appear in Maitland court today on charges relating to the alleged pursuits as well as more than 50 drug supply charges.

 

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X