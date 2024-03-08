Man to remain behind bars over violent Commonwealth Hotel armed robbery

A man charged over a violent armed robbery at a Newcastle Hotel last week will remain behind bars.

The 34-year-old was arrested in Mayfield on Thursday, following a week long investigation into the robbery at the Commonwealth Hotel, where a man was found injured on King Street in the early hours of last Wednesday morning.

Officers were told two men – wielding a machete and a baseball bat – forced entry into the hotel and confronted a pair of employees, one of which required CPR, after he was attacked when he attempted to escape.

The worker was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

The man was charged with robbery and reckless grievous bodily harm offences and refused bail in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.

Investigations to track down the second offender are continuing.