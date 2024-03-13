Man faces court over Hunter copper theft

A man has been charged after three kilometres of copper cabling was stolen from a local business.

Police allege the cabling was taken from a manufacturer on Racecourse Road in Rutherford, in four separate incidents over the past week, with an estimated value of more then $22,000.

The 36-year-old man was arrested at a property in Mulbring on Monday morning, where officers located and seized the copper, alleging it was stolen from the Rutherford business.

He was taken back to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with four counts of larceny. He faced those charges in Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday.