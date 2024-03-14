Man wanted for sex act at Charlestown

Police have released an image and are appealing for public help to identify a man following an alleged sexual act on a bus at Charlestown last month.

About 5.25pm on Thursday February 1, a man and three women boarded a bus at Pearson Street, Charlestown.

While on the bus, it’s alleged the man exposed himself and rubbed his genitals.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The man depicted is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, believed to be aged in his 50s, of slim build, with a shaved head, and was wearing a black t-shirt, yellow shorts, white sneakers and reading and sunglasses at the time.

People area sked to contact Crime Stoppers if they have any leads.