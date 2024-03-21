Woman Caught Driving Over Seven Times Legal Alcohol Limit At Gateshead

It wasn’t even lunchtime when a woman was allegedly caught driving while more than seven times the legal alcohol limit in Lake Macquarie on Tuesday this week.

Officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District were patrolling the Pacific Highway at Gateshead around 11.15am when they stopped a sedan due to the manner of driving.

The driver was arrested after returning a positive roadside breath test and she was taken back to Belmont Police Station.

There she allegedly blew 0.356 in a breath analysis.

The 46-year-old woman was charged with a high range drink driving offence and had her license suspended.

She is due to appear before Belmont Local Court on March 27.