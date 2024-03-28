Solar boost for Hunter

The Hunter will benefit from a massive solar manufacturing program to be announced today by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The one-billion-dollar Solar Sunshot program will help Australia capture more of the global solar manufacturing supply chain through support, including production subsidies and grants.

This will help ensure more solar panels are made in Australia, including in the Hunter Region, where the Prime Minister will make the announcement at the site of the former coal-fired Liddell Power Station.

He says he wants a future made in Australia and places like the Hunter that have powered our nation for more than a century will power our future.

Image: AleSpa