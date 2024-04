A man has been taken to hospital after his car left the road in Lake Macquarie on Thursday morning.

NSW Ambulance have confirmed they were called the scene on Wangi Road, Arcadia Vale at around 10:20am.

When they arrived, at the intersection of Wangi Point Road they found the man, aged in his 80’s, had hit a tree.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics, before being transported to the John Hunter Hospital.

Northbound traffic was impacted for about an hour following.