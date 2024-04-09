One Man Dead, Another In Police Custody After Incident At Raymond Terrace

One man has died and another has been arrested at Raymond Terrace this morning.

Just before 2am, emergency services were rushed to Cambridge Avenue to reports a man had been found with serious head injuries.

Paramedics treated a 38-year-old man, however he died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he is assisting with inquires.

A crime scene has been established on Cambridge Avenue and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.