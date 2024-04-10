Court appearance over alleged Raymond Terrace murder

A man will appear in Raymond Terrace court today, charged after another died following an alleged assault yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Cambridge Avenue, Raymond Terrace, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 38-year-old man was found with serious head injuries, however, he died at the scene.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man nearby and he was eventually taken to Maitland Hospital for assessment.

He was released from hospital and was charged overnight with murder.

He was refused bail and will appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court today.