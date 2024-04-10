Fallen tree takes out car, power lines and water main in Port Stephens

The strong winds overnight have seen a large tree come down in Port Stephens.

With saturated roots from the previous rain event, it didn’t take much for the tree to fall across the road in Corlette, where it hit a parked car, took out power lines and busted a water mains pipe.

It saw a multi-agency response from the State Emergency Service, Port Stephens Council, Hunter Water and Ausgrid, who were quick on the scene despite the conditions.

Ausgrid shut the power down and worked to reinstall the fallen power lines, while Hunter Water crews fixed the damaged main.

Image: Tomaree SES