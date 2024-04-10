ICAC fails to find corrupt conduct during investigation into Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption has scrapped an investigation into Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp.

The former Minister for the Hunter and Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education was referred to the watchdog last August and stripped of his portfolios after failing to disclose family property holdings in the region.

The ICAC has been investigating whether or not Mr Crakanthorp breached the ministerial code of conduct and on Wednesday the commission revealed it has terminated their investigation after finding no reasonable prospects of corrupt conduct.

The report is now with the Secretary of the Cabinet Office and NSW Premier Chris Minns who are the relevant public authority and responsible minister for the purposes of this matter.