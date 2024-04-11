Hunter firefighters thrilled with new multi-purpose Tanker

Rutherford firefighters have received a new multi-purpose fire engine to help better tackle emergencies in the Hunter.

Valued at $660,000 the Mercedes Atego Class 1 Tanker is capable of travelling off-road and boasts a pump-and-roll function that enables it to deliver water whilst moving.

An in-built “HALO” sprinkler cabin protection system will also provide an additional safeguard and peace of mind for local firies attending bushfires.

Crews eagerly awaiting the trucks arrival have spent the the week familiarising themselves with the new vehicle before its official commissioning.

Rutherford Captain, Dean Higginbottom says, crews are thrilled with the arrival of the new truck.

“It’s tailor-made for fighting bushfires and putting out fast-moving grass fires,” he said.

“With its four-wheel drive capabilities, the truck is built to handle the rigours of the Australian bush.”

Member for Maitland, Jenny Aitchison says, the tanker is the latest in a long line of new RFNSW trucks funded by the State Government.

“The Government has listened to the needs of our firefighters in the wake of the 2019/20 Black Summer Bushfires and as a result, they’re getting the best fire tankers money can buy, straight off the production line to our regional centres,” Ms Aitchison said.

“Rutherford is a key location in the Hunter and it’s great to see the NSW Government investing in better equipment for our hard-working firies.”