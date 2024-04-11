Woman caught more than three times legal limit while behind wheel at Maryland

A woman will front court next month after allegedly being caught over the limit while behind the wheel at Maryland.

The 37-year-old was pulled over by police on Minmi Road at around 3:15pm on Wednesday, before blowing a positive result on a roadside breathtest.

She was then taken to Waratah Police Station, where she underwent another test, which allegedly returned a reading of 0.158, more than three times the legal limit.

She was charged with high range PCA and issued a court attendance notice for May 16, as well as being issued a number of traffic infringements for driving uninsured and unregistered, and also had her licence suspended.