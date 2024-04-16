Teens charged after allegedly stealing 30 bottles of alcohol from Lake Macquarie bottle shop

A pair of teenagers who allegedly made off with almost 30 bottles of alcohol from a local bottle shop have been charged.

Police were called to Cameron Park Plaza at around 7:45pm on Monday, after receiving reports of the incident.

When they arrived at the BWS, they were told the duo entered the store wearing masks and hoodies and loaded up a shopping bag with the items and made a dash for it.

Officers located the pair of females – aged 14 and 15 – a short distance away — pushing a trolley containing the stolen goods.

They were arrested after a short foot pursuit and taken to Toronto Police Station were they were charged with a raft of related offences.

The 14-year-old was refused bail to appear before Broadmeadow Children’s Court on Tuesday, while the 15-year-old was granted conditional bail and will appear in the same court next month.