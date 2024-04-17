Police believe wanted man may be in the Hunter

Police are on the hunt for a wanted man who was last seen in the Hunter Valley

There is a warrant out for 23-yea-old William Hickey’s arrest in relation to a robbery.

He is described as Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, between 175 and 180 centimetres tall, with a thin build, blue/grey eyes, brown hair and a beard.

While he may still be lying low in the Hunter, officers say William is also known to frequent Sydney and Kempsey.

Authorities are warning locals who may spot the man not to approach him, but to instead call triple-zero (000) immediately.

Otherwise, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.