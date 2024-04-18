Man charged as part of investigation into washed up cocaine bricks

The Australian Federal Police have charged a Brisbane man alleged to be behind a botched drug haul which saw bricks of cocaine washing up on Hunter beaches.

In December the first suspicious package was found on the shores of the Central Coast, which lead to the discovery of many more in NSW, including at Blacksmiths and Pelican in Lake Macquarie, and at the ocean baths in Newcastle.

Since then, more than 250 kilograms has been recovered, it is believed to have been part of a larger 900 kilogram import.

It’ll be alleged that the 36-year-old man is the Australian head of a trans-national organised crime organisation and played a lead role in the failed plot.

He is set to appear court on Thursday afternoon on seven charges and is facing life in prison.