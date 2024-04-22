Knights provide updates about Kalyn Ponga injury and Jack Hetherington suspension

The Newcastle Knights say skipper Kalyn Ponga looks set to remain on the sideline for months after suffering a foot injury during the sides loss to the Bulldogs in Sydney on Sunday.

Ponga limped his way through the first half and could only play 11 minutes after the break in Newcastle’s 36 – 12 loss at Accor Stadium.

Suspicions that it was more than just a flare up of a hip injury the Fullback suffered during last week’s loss to the Roosters emerged when Ponga was seen in a moon boot on the sideline.

Coach Adam O’Brien confirmed there had been more too it post-match saying it was not a good prognosis and today the club has confirmed that scans show he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.

The club’s Director of Football Peter Parr says Ponga had the scans on Monday morning.

“The next steps will include seeing a surgeon and setting an injury management program.

“Unfortunately, at this stage it appears to be a long-term injury, with a return to play likely to be months rather than weeks,” Mr Parr said.

Meantime, the Knights have entered an early guilty plea for Jack Hetherington, accepting a one-week suspension for contrary conduct.

Hetherington clashed with Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney on the way to the sheds during Sunday’s match.

Both players were sin-binned after getting into a bit of push and shove, which has earned them each contrary conduct charges — but the tension spilled over in the tunnel.

Footage of the incident shows Hetherington shadow boxing as he approaches Mahoney and then shoving him while smiling, before support staff intervene.