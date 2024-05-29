Two teens charged over early morning police pursuit through Newcastle

Two teenagers are due to front Children’s Court on Wednesday over an alleged pursuit across Newcastle this morning.

Patrolling officers attempted to pull over a Holden Captiva on Newcastle Link Road in Cameron Park just before 3am, before the vehicle took off towards Wallsend and Shortland.

The pursuit came to an end at Waratah West after police lost sight of the vehicle, but a short time later the Holden Captiva was found abandoned on Verulam Road in North Lambton.

The dog squad was then brought in and following a search of the area, officers located the two teenage boys in the backyard of a home on nearby Acacia Avenue.

The 15 and 17-year-old’s were arrested, charged with a number of related offences, refused bail and will appear in court today.