Newcastle Jets confirm the departure of nine players

The Newcastle Jets have announced a mass exodus of players whose contracts have expired.

Olyroos star Lucas Mauragis, skipper Brandon O’Neill, Trent Buhagiar, Reno Piscipo, Jason Berthomier, Daniel Stynes, Archie Goodwin, Michael Weier and Carl Jenkinson are all departing the club.

The nine departures come at a tumultuous time for the Jets, who finished in 10th last season and have been in limbo since the club entered a formal sale process last October, which has now dragged on for seven months.

It’s understood a deal with a consortium of Melbourne and Sydney businessmen is imminent and is waiting on approvals from the APL and Football Australia.

Image: Newcastle Jets Facebook page.