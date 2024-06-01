Councillors vote to not give themselves a pay rise

Maitland councillors have held off giving themselves a pay rise.

The councillors this week unanimously rejected the increase in councillor and mayoral allowances for the 24/25 financial year.

The Remuneration Tribunal had originally authorised provisions for a 3.75 per cent increase.

This will see councillor and mayoral allowances frozen for the coming 12 months.

Deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin says councillors felt that it was unnecessary at this point of time given the cost of living, and therefore we wanted to focus on council services out of respect for ratepayers money.