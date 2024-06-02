Teenager charged for allegedly carrying a gel blaster gun outside a Newcastle hotel

A teenager has been hit with a string of charges for allegedly carrying a gel blaster gun outside a Newcastle hotel.

At about 2.30am Saturday morning, police were called to King Street Hotel in Newcastle to reports a man was wielding a firearm.

It’s understood the venue closed the front doors as a safety precaution so no patrons could exit onto the front footpath.

Upon arrival police searched a 19-year-old man where they allegedly located a black gel blaster, a life-like toy pistol.

He was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station.

The man was slapped with a number of charges including possessing an unauthorised firearm, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and failure to leave premises when required.

The man was been refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court that same day.