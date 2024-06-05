Teens charged over police chase through Newcastle

Two teenagers have been charged following a police pursuit through Newcastle overnight.

Officers attempted to stop a car at about 1:50am in New Lambton, before the driver allegedly sped off towards Wallsend.

It was eventually stopped on Campbell Street in Wallsend, where three teenagers were arrested.

One of them – a 15-year-old boy – was taken to the John Hunter Hospital, while the other 15 and 16-year-old boys where taken to Waratah Police Station where they were charged with a number of offences and refused bail to front Broadmeadow Children’s Court on Wednesday.

Police will allege the car was stolen a short time before the pursuit from a home on Steven Place in Newcastle East.