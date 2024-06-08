Memorial garden honouring victims of Hunter Valley Bus Crash now open

A memorial garden dedicated to the victims of the Hunter Valley Bus Crash is open to the public from today.

Construction began last month on the project, which has been built less then one kilometre from the Wine Country Drive site in Greta.

It features ten trees, each representing a life lost in the tragedy, as well as low planted mounds, ground covers and woodland trees to screen the garden from the road.

A plaque has also been constructed to remind visitors of it purpose.

It’s opening comes ahead of the one year anniversary next week.