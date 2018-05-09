Why Men Don’t listen and Women Can’t Read Maps – Allan Pease

So we all understand the title of story as part of nature, political correctness of today means we are expected to us all to think the same but we dont.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Allan-Pease-9052018.mp3



Click here to find out more about shows, events and books