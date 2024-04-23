Arthritis NSW is hosting an education session for people suffering from arthritis.
Dave Cochrane talks with Mary from Arthritis NSW about the upcoming event.
Date: Wednesday, 1 May 2024
Venue: & Online via Zoom
Time: Registrations from 10.00am. Presentation: 10.30am – 1.30pm (refreshments provided)
Cost: Gold coin donation to help sustain the Rural Health Program and help other rural communities benefit from these seminars
Program: The focus of this program will be about living well with arthritis with a focus on pain management and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
The program covers:
- Arthritis management
- Pain management
- Exercising with arthritis
- Nutrition