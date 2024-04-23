Arthritis NSW is hosting an education session for people suffering from arthritis.

Dave Cochrane talks with Mary from Arthritis NSW about the upcoming event.

Date: Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Venue: Cessnock Leagues Club, 1-7 Darwin street, Cessnock, NSW 2325 & Online via Zoom

Time: Registrations from 10.00am. Presentation: 10.30am – 1.30pm (refreshments provided)

Cost: Gold coin donation to help sustain the Rural Health Program and help other rural communities benefit from these seminars

Program: The focus of this program will be about living well with arthritis with a focus on pain management and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The program covers: