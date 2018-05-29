Travel insurance is cheaper than a night in an overseas hospital.

We speak with Bessie Hassan about the need for travel insurance because we hear to often about accidents and no insurance and the massive costs involved that are devastating.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Bessie-Hassan-29052018.mp3

find out more at finder.com.au