Hoyts Green Hills opens today! Brent Speaks to Hoyts CEO Damian Keogh

Hoyts Green Hills are opening early the brand new 7 screen cinema and Brent spoke with Hoyts CEO Damian Keogh about the new cinemas.

A far cry from the standard popcorn and drinks in cramped seats days of the pasts, the new venue offers:

• All powered recliner cinema for the ultimate comfortable experience

• The first HOYTS LUX in the Hunter region – offering an exclusive high-end experience (perfect for date night!)

• Contemporary bar with an extensive wine list

• In-cinema service at the touch of a button so you never miss a second

• Bespoke menu designed by Manu Feildel

• 7 auditoriums, including 2 Xstreme Screens – wider screens with Dolby Atmos surround sound, showcasing all the latest releases

listen to the podcast here.