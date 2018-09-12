Donald Trump, is this your last medterm election – Dr Keith Suter

The US midterm elections are fast approaching and Dr Suter explains what is happening from members of Donald Trumps own party. Why he needs the economy to be strong in November to have a chance to survive.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Keith-Suter-12092018.mp3



http://www.global-directions.com/

