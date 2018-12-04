The Stress of aging – karen Sanders

The stress of Ageing

Whether we like to admit or not, ageing can be a daunting issue for so many people as the person they see each day in the mirror is not the person we see in our minds.

Men tend to suffer ageing silently or through humour, whilst women tend to happily discuss their concerns around a little more loudly.

It is a difficult time as our bodies start to change shape, we see more grey every day and for women their hormones go crazy with the horror of menopause, or the more aptly named ‘men on pause.’

Despite some of the hurdles, ageing can actually be a wonderful time in your life and Ageing Fearlessly founder Karen Sander will explore about how it’s our attitude to ageing that matters.

Listening to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Karen-Sander-4122018.mp3



Karen Sander is on a mission to encourage people over 50 to be active and involved in the world around them, improving their longevity and quality of life.

With a passion for Ageing Fearlessly, Karen lives by the mantra that whilst ageing is inevitable, growing old is a choice and believes that the secret to Ageing Fearlessly is to look great, eat well, exercise regularly and maintaining strong social networks.

visit Karen on the web by clicking here.

She dedicates her life each day to inspiring those over 50 to see age as a number, not a hurdle, and for them to lead lives full of fun and vitality.

Happily sharing her secrets to Ageing Fearlessly, Karen helps people to find confidence, value who they are and to never underestimate themselves, taking people from what she calls “The Void of Invisibility” to “Ageing Fearlessly.”

Intent on smashing the perception of ageing, Karen has published her book, Ageing Fearlessly and view is that life after 50 should be a continuation of the exciting journey of life and is passionate to help both women and men ensure that they are still turning heads well after reaching this milestone in their lives.