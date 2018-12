Halitosis or Bad Breath in the work place is difficult to deal with, but what is it, what do you say to someone who has it at work.. Brent and Dr Ron chat about the issues and offers some delicate solutions to tell someone they have bad breath and a tip to see if its you!

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Ron-13122018.mp3

https://drronehrlich.com/