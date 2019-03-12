Brexit no again – Dr Keith Suter explains to Richard and Kim the implications

This morning the English parliament voted no on the brexit deal and Global Directions Dr Keith Suter gives us some clarity in what it means today.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/podcast-richard-and-kim-with-Dr-Keith-Suter.mp3



http://www.global-directions.com/

Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating.