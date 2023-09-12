Public memorial to be held to honour lives lost in Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy

A public memorial is set to be held next month to honour the memory of the lives lost in the Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy.

The crash at Greta on June 11, took the lives of ten people and injured a further 25, who were travelling home from a nearby wedding.

The service is being held at Singleton Showground on October 21 at 11am, bringing together those who have been affected by the accident, including friends, family, survivors and first responders.

Everyone is invited to attend and for those who can’t make it, it will be streamed on the NSW Government website.

A free communal barbeque will follow the service.

The announcement of the event comes just one day after the Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy Fund closed, after raising close to $1.5 million for the loved ones impacted by the crash.