Brent Bultitude

It’s Good Old Favourite Sausages with Chef Hewy

Celebrity Chef Iain “Hewy” Hewison joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – the good old favourite Sausages.

Listen to the Podcast:

 

Visit Hewy at his Youtube site – Huey’s Fabulous Fast Food For 1 or 2.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmvDLNrITNG0Gyhpz6350FA

