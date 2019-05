It’s “Political Watch” with Graham Richardson talking with Brent Bultitude about his thought’s on the second week of Political Campaigning for the Federal Election. How Labor and Liberal have both lost a couple of Candidate’s?. His thought’s on Tony Abbott facing Zali Steggall for the Seat of Warringah.

