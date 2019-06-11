Free Wi-Fi Rolls Out in Newcastle

Newcastle Council has begun rolling out a new free wi-fi network across the CBD.

150 tall black posts have been installed in the City and 60 are already operational for residents and tourists to log on.

The Council hopes this network will encourage more people to visit and do business in the CBD, and will enable future Smart City initiatives that are set to be rolled out by the Council including the Smart Parking network.

Lord Mayor, Nuatali Nelmes says this is a big step for Newcastle.

“This technology is recognised as not only leading for cities nationally but also internationally,” she says.

The wi-fi network will also be expanded into other areas including Beresfield and Wallsend in the future.