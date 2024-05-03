Search for missing Lake Macquarie woman tragically concludes

The bushland search for a missing Lake Macquarie woman has had a tragic conclusion this afternoon, after a body was found.

Police say around lunchtime on Friday the body of a woman, believed to be 63-year-old Vicki Daley – was located near a waterway at Glenrock Nature Reserve at Kahibah.

A multi-agency search has been underway since Wednesday, after Vicki told her family she was going for a walk in the area but had not been seen or heard from since.

Her phone was left behind in her vehicle, which was discovered at the Yuelarbah Trail Carpark.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.