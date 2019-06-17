Payphones are still around… Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani

It’s “Tech Talk” with Geoff Quattromani joining Brent Bultitude to discuss – He’s testing a new 5G phone, this one from LG which has two screens to allow you to multitask. Also, a new product for new parents from Owlet, a baby monitor with a smart sock for monitoring your baby’s vitals. If you thought payphones were on the way out, they’re actually being upgraded and reducing usage costs. Geoff tells how Panasonic has revealed their 2019 lineup of new televisions and teased a new transparent model.

