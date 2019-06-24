Man Missing After Leaving Maitland Hospital

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man who was last seen at Maitland Hospital yesterday.

61-year-old Michael McGarity left the hospital around 1:30am before heading towards Telarah.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 190cm tall with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

Mr McGarity also has a tattoo on the lower part of his left arm which reads “TY”.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, grey jeans a white t-shirt and navy shoes.

Anyone with information should contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.