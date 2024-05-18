Teen charged with Hunter alcohol thefts

A teenager has been charged with a string of alcohol thefts across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

Police have been investigating since April 13, when the 15-year-old from Windale allegedly stole a large amount of alcohol from a retailer at Jesmond and since hit shops in Toronto, Morisset, Warners Bay, Mayfield, Glendale, Cardiff and Edgeworth.

Officers arrested and charged the teen on thursday with a number of stealing offences.

She was granted conditional bail to appear in Broadmeadow Children’s Court on June 17.